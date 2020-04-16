GREAT FALLS – The Providence track and field team announced the signing of Shane Girres from Great Falls Central on Thursday afternoon.
Girres also is, an all-state quarterback and second-team all-conference safety in football, was third in Class C in the 110-meter hurdles last season. He was captain for both the basketball and football teams.
Academically, he finished with a 3.4 grade-point average.
"Shane is a great all-around talent," Argos track coach Tony Arntson said. "He has a great work ethic and leadership skills. He will be a tremendous addition to the Argo family."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.