Shane Girres

Shane Girres

 PROVIDENCE PHOTO

GREAT FALLS – The Providence track and field team announced the signing of Shane Girres from Great Falls Central on Thursday afternoon.

Girres also is, an all-state quarterback and second-team all-conference safety in football, was third in Class C in the 110-meter hurdles last season. He was captain for both the basketball and football teams.

Academically, he finished with a 3.4 grade-point average.

"Shane is a great all-around talent," Argos track coach Tony Arntson said. "He has a great work ethic and leadership skills. He will be a tremendous addition to the Argo family."

Tags

Load comments