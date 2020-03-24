GREAT FALLS — McKenzie Clark of Fort Benton and Kaitlyn Gilbert of Great Falls signed letters of intent Tuesday to compete for the Providence track and field team.
Gilbert was captain of the Great Falls High track team for two seasons. She competed in the 100-meter dash, long jump and triple jump. Gilbert also was second-team all-conference in volleyball.
"Kaitlyn is just the kind of student-athlete we want at Providence," Argos track coach Tony Arntson said. "She has a great work ethic, takes pride in everything about herself and is a natural leader. We're very happy to sign another local athlete."
Clark will compete in both track and basketball for the Argos.
Clark competed in the 800 meters, 4x400 relay, triple jump, pole vault and javelin for Fort Benton. She also was first-team all-conference and all-state in basketball.
"McKenzie is a fiercely competitive all-around athlete with a super personality," Arntson said. "She will be a great addition to the foundation of our program. We are very excited to get a Fort Benton athlete in our program as well."
Women's basketball coach Bill Himmelberg added: "McKenzie is a high energy player. She comes from a really great program. I'm really excited for her future here with us."
