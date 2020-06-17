GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence men's wrestling team announced the signing of Great Falls High School's Dre Coles on Wednesday.
Coles helped the Bison win the state AA championship this season, placing fourth at 120 pounds to conclude his high school career. He has participated at the varsity level for three years, and placed at state all three years. In 2018, Coles was sixth at 103 at the state tourney and in 2019 he was fifth at 103 pounds.
"Dre is an outstanding young man that we are extremely excited to have join us at UP," Argos coach Steve Komac said in a school press release. "Dre continues to get better every year and he had a very good state tournament. He is just a super kid and has plenty of room for improvement."
Coles will wrestle at either 125 or 133 pounds for the Argos.
