GREAT FALLS – The Providence men's golf team announced Thursday afternoon that Trenton Olson has committed to the program.
Olson joins the program from Great Falls High School, where he is a decorated multi-sport athlete who plays soccer, football, basketball and track and field as well as golf. In his golf career, he has three top-10 finishes and two top-five finishes, including a third-place finish at the Kalispell Invite. He is a two-time captain, three-year letter winner and two-time team MVP.
"It's very exciting to welcome Trenton to the Argos," UP coach Spencer Williams said. "He's great in the classroom and will fit in nicely with the team. He's a player that will add the depth we need. The team is thrilled that he will be joining us."
Olson plans to study business administration.
