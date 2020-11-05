GREAT FALLS – Havre's Josh Warp will join the Providence golf and men's basketball programs in the fall.

Warp played basketball, golf and tennis at Havre. He was all-conference in all three and all-state in golf.

"Josh will fit in nicely with our team," UP golf coach Spencer Williams said. "He's such a respectable young man that has the work ethic to be successful both on and off the golf course. I'm looking forward to coaching him."

"Josh is a pure three-point shooter with great ball handling skills and a very high basketball IQ," Keller said. "He is a hard worker on and off the floor. We are excited he has joined our Argo family."

Warp, who graduated with a 4.0 grade-point average, was academic all-state all four years of high school and is a member of the National Honor Society. He plans to study accounting at Providence.

