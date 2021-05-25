One of Sam Norum's goals going into his senior season at Helena High was to play college basketball and after signing with the University of Providence on Tuesday, he will get that chance.
"It feels good, even after coming off this season," Norum said. "It's nice to get another start. I'm just really excited to be able to keep playing basketball."
Listed at 6-foot-10, Norum, who plans to study education, averaged 6.1 points per game last season, while connecting on 49 percent of his shot attempts from the field. The senior also grabbed 5.5 boards per game and blocked more than a shot per night. His 16 blocked shots ranked fourth in Class AA and his defensive efforts were strong enough that he earned Second-Team All-Area in 2021.
As the old adage goes, you can't coach height, and with it, Norum has the ability to be an effective rim protector in the Frontier Conference.
"I have to get a little bigger," Norum said. "I've got to put on some weight and work on my ball-handling a little bit."
Playing in Great Falls, Norum will be close to home, which also appealed to him.
"It's nice that it's close enough for your parents to come watch you," he said. "I like that it's small. I like coach Keller and I know a few kids on the team."
Mostly, he's just excited for more time on the court.
"I'm excited to keep on playing basketball," Norum said. "I love the game and I've been doing it for a while, so I'm excited to keep on doing it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.