GREAT FALLS – The Providence men's golf team announced Monday that Logan Meyer of Helena has committed to the program.
Meyer, a senior at Helena High, played basketball, soccer and golf for the Bengals.
"Logan will be a nice addition to the team," Argos coach Spencer Williams said. "He's a golfer that loves the game and has really improved over the past year. I'm looking forward to helping him reach his goals."
Meyer plans to study business at Providence.
