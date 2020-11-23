Logan Meyer (copy)

Helena High's Logan Meyer, in red, will play for Providence next fall.

 EVAN REIER 406mtsports.com

GREAT FALLS – The Providence men's golf team announced Monday that Logan Meyer of Helena has committed to the program.

Meyer, a senior at Helena High, played basketball, soccer and golf for the Bengals.

"Logan will be a nice addition to the team," Argos coach Spencer Williams said. "He's a golfer that loves the game and has really improved over the past year. I'm looking forward to helping him reach his goals."

Meyer plans to study business at Providence.

