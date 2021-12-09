GREAT FALLS – The most successful volleyball season in University of Providence history was capped this week with more honors for both the program and several of the Argos’ top players.
On Wednesday, the NAIA announced that Providence finished the recent season as the No. 5 team in the nation, the highest final ranking in the 20-year history of the program. The Argos compiled a 28-3 record that included a school-record 21 straight victories, and advanced to the Elite Eight at the national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa, where they lost last week to eventual national runner-up Park University of Missouri.
Then on Thursday, three Argo standouts were named to All-America teams, tying the number of UP athletes so honored following the 2020 season, which actually finished in the spring of 2021.
Cydne Finberg-Roberts, a senior setter from Columbia Falls, and Sadie Lott, a freshman middle hitter from Idaho Falls, Idaho, are second-team All-Americans — Finberg-Roberts for the second straight season. She finished this season with a school-record 1,164 assists, and totaled 3,409 for her sterling career.
Finberg also earned Player of the Year honors for the Frontier Conference as well as Setter of the Year designation for the Northwest Region by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Lott also was named to the all-tournament squad at the recent NAIA National Tournament, the first Argo ever to receive that elite honor.
Named to the NAIA All-American honorable mention squad was sophomore outside hitter Jenna Thorne of New Zealand.
“It just shows that our team is getting recognized nationally,” said UP coach Arunas Duda, who guided the program to the NAIA tournament for the fourth straight season.
“They are recognizing that it isn’t a one-time thing … We are coming back every year. We’re a perennial national tournament team that has a bunch of good players that are going to perform all year long. It’s good for the kids to be recognized like that.”
Duda also earned his share of accolades this season. He was named Coach of the Year by both the Frontier Conference and the AVCA Northwest Region, and his assistant coach, Dave Gantt, received similar honors.
Duda took over a young program at the then-University of Great Falls in 2002 and has made the Argos a factor in regional and national ranks, winning the last four Frontier tournament titles.
“We have come a long way,” he recalled recently. “I remember teams used to come to our gym and leave the bus running because they knew they were going to be out of there quick … 18 years later we’re competing for the finals.”
The future looks bright for the Argos, since Finberg-Roberts and star libero Sacha Legros are the only seniors leaving the program among the regulars.
Several other Frontier players also received All-American recognition.
Carroll College middle hitter Taelyr Krantz, a senior from Helena, was named to the third team. Also earning honorable mention were Ayla Embry of Rocky Mountain College, a junior setter from Bozeman, and Maureen Jessop of Montana Tech, a junior outside hitter from Corvallis.
