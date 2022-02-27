GREAT FALLS — University of Providence junior Ira Navarro pinned Southern Oregon's Emma Baertlein in 3:24 to win the 101-pound title at the second-ever Cascade Collegiate Conference Women's Wrestling Championships at the McLaughlin Center here Sunday.
Navarro, ranked 12th in the most recent NAIA poll, earned the Outstanding Wrestler of the Tournament award after going 3-0 on the day, including two technical falls and the pin.
Baertlein is ranked eighth in the NAIA at 101 pounds. In the semifinals, she upset second-ranked Ivy Navarro — Ira's older sister — with a 4-0 decision. Ivy Navarro bounced back to finish third.
As a team, the 10th-ranked Argos placed third with 111.5 points. No. 3 Menlo, behind four champions, placed first with 157.5 points and No. 5 Southern Oregon was second with 148.
Eastern Oregon, ranked 18th nationally, was fourth with 106 points. Corban (34), Simpson (18) and Life Pacific (7.5) rounded out the team scores.
Other placers for UP were: Paige Respicio, 2nd, 136 pounds; Ashley Gooman, 3rd, 116; Joji Miner-Ho, 3rd, 170; Lexi Tupuola, 3rd, 191; Morgan Mackey, 4th, 143; Sadie Antoque, 5th, 155; Lana Hunt, 5th, 109 pounds; Gabbie Parini, 5th, 130; and Kaelyn Siason, 6th, 130.
The NAIA Women's Wrestling National Invitational is March 11-12 in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.