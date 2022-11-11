LEWISTON, Idaho – The Providence men's basketball team used 24 points from Kenny Curtis and 18 from Caleb Currington as the Argos rolled to a 95-54 win over Walla Walla (Wash.) on Friday afternoon.
Providence started on an 8-0 run and led 50-23 at the half as Curtis, a sophomore from Seattle, led the way. Currington asserted himself in the second half and the Argos also used 12 points from Drayton Caoile and 11 points from Sam Vining to improve to 3-0.
The Argos finished 14-32 from the 3-point line and shot 36-77 from the field. Curtis and Vining each were 3-7 from deep while Currington went 4-6 from beyond the arc. UP forced 29 Wolves turnovers, the third straight game forcing 22 or more mistakes.
Currington (seven rebounds) and Caoile (six boards) helped the Argos gain a 44-37 rebounding advantage too.
"Kenny had a great game with 24 points and eight steals. Caleb scored well off the bench," UP coach Steve Keller said. "Great team effort. We will see where we are at tomorrow against a very good L-C State team."
Providence faces Lewis-Clark State at 3 p.m. Saturday.
