LEWISTON, Idaho – Abby Farmer's three-point play with 4.8 seconds left propeled Lewis-Clark State to a 61-60 win over Providence in women's basketball Saturday afternoon.

Emilee Maldonado had a chance at the buzzer for Providence but couldn't connect on the contested layup.

"We had our chances to win," UP coach Bill Himmelberg said. "We missed some free throws and had a bad turnover down the stretch. We need to do a little better job of closing it out. A couple mistakes down the stretch is the difference. It's just heartbreaking."

Parker Esary had 20 points and 15 rebounds for UP. Bailey Cartwright finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Kiara Burlage, a former Columbia Falls standout, led the Warriors with 17 points and 8 rebounds.

"Parker did a great job tonight," Himmelberg said. "We needed her to be big. We had the size advantage inside today. Bailey also stepped up for us."

The Argos fell to 2-4 in the Frontier Conference. They'll play the last of their four straight road games against Montana State–Northern at 6 p.m. Thursday in Havre. 

