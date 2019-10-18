GREAT FALLS — Lewistown senior Macy Mangold has signed a letter of intent to play softball at the University of Providence.

Mangold is a two-time All-State selection and has played first base, middle infield and outfield. 

Last year, Mangold batted .571 and had an on-base percentage of .681.

