GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence men's golf program announced that Jake Henderson of Lewistown will join the team.

Henderson, currently a senior at Fergus High School, has been named all-conference three times and has had four first-place tournament finishes in his career. This year at the State A tourney, Henderson finished 16th and he was 17th last year. Henderson also qualified for the state tournament in 2018. 

"It's a pleasure to welcome Jake to the Argos," UP coach Spencer Williams said in a school press release. "Jake is an experienced tournament player that will fit in right away with us."

Tags

Load comments