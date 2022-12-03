GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Joel Avila, Jordan Komac, Caleb Werner, and KC Buday all won their weight divisions to lead the 9th ranked University of Providence men's wrestling team at the Battle of the Rockies tournament that wrapped up Saturday.
Avila beat MSU-Northern's Cooper Cook by major decision 13-5 to win the title at 133 pounds. Komac returned from injury to go 6-0 on the weekend and claim the title at 165 with a 5-3 decision over MSU-Northern's Devin Crawford. Werner earned a pin at 2:58 to beat Jackson King (Unattached) at 184 and Buday won by no contest over teammate Ethan DeRoche at 285.
In addition, Argo wrestlers Jake Anderson was second at 197, Hayden Schrull and Blaze Sumiye were third and fourth at 174, Bridger Hall took third at 165, Zander Burnison fifth at 157, Dougie Swanson fifth at 149, Dante Reviglio took second at 141 falling to Nash Singleton of Oregon State in the championship, 11-2. Eli Abercrombie was 6th at 141 and Deven Altenburg-Lasher placed fourth at 125.
"We had a great weekend of wrestling," according to Head Coach Steve Komac. "We continue to see progress every weekend, we continue to see great effort and attitudes about the entire process of building a team.
"We got to welcome Jordan Komac back to the lineup who went 6-0 on the weekend and Caleb Werner had an outstanding day with a first-place finish. Joel Avila also returned to the lineup after an injury and looked great. We have a lot of depth and had several weights where we placed two kids including both finalists at heavyweight."
The Argos next wrestle at third ranked Southeastern Florida in quad duals December 17th.
