BILLINGS — Hannah Collins scored 18 points and Taylor Cunningham 17 to help the Montana State Billings women's basketball team to a 91-59 exhibition victory over Providence Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The Yellowjackets bolted to a 26-10 lead after the first quarter and cruised from there.
MSUB made 15 of 31 3-point attempts. Shayla Montague, who scored 14 points, led the way with four 3-pointers. Collins and Cunningham each hit three.
Emilee Maldonado and Parker Esary both scored 15 points to lead Providence.
