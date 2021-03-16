CORVALLIS, Ore. — After winning his first NAIA championship, Montana State-Northern’s Isaac Bartel is the Cascade Collegiate Conference Men’s Wrestler of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.
Bartel, a 197-pound senior, became a four-time NAIA All-American after winning his weight class at the NAIA National Championship earlier this month. He never finished below third place in his collegiate career, taking third as a freshman, followed by back-to-back runner-up finishes.
This year, the Mason City, Iowa, native got a first-round bye before dominating his next two bouts to advance to the semifinals. Bartel pinned Briar Cliff’s Jeremiah Glise in 5:31 and grabbed a technical fall (18-2) over Ottawa’s Carson Savage.
In the semifinals, top-ranked Bartel posted a 5-2 decision over Life’s Zane Lanham to secure his spot in the championship, where he took on second-seeded Trevor Lawson (Lindsey Wilson). Bartel took control early in the championship bout and secured the victory with a 6-0 decision.
Bartel finished the 2020-21 season with a 14-0 record, 11 of those victories coming as bonus-point wins. He leaves MSUN with a 128-15 career record.
