KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Glory Konecny of Southern Oregon is ranked fifth at 123 pounds and Morgan Ayers of Indiana Tech is rated 16th in the first NAIA Women's Wrestling Coaches Poll.
Konecny, a junior who graduated from Billings West in 2018, was fifth at the inaugural NAIA Women's Wrestling Invitational in 2019 as a freshman for the Raiders. She earned honorable mention All-American honors for her performance.
Konecny was ranked sixth when last season ended on March 12 with the Raiders in Jamestown, North Dakota, awaiting the start of the NAIA Invitational that was scheduled to begin the next day.
In July, Konecy was named a first-team All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association based on final top-10 NAIA rankings. The top six in each weight classification in the poll released before the NAIA Invite was canceled received first-team honors.
Ayers is a freshman at Indiana Tech.
For the Argos, Iverly Navarro was ranked second at 101, Ira Navarro was eighth at 101, Lana Hunt was 14th at 109, Gabrielle Hernandez was 15th at 130, Maria Elena Enriquez was 13th at 143; Tessa Pillers was 18th at 155, Ivory Ayers was fourth at 170, Sabrina Perez was 10th at 170, and Christine Marquez was 11th at 191.
The poll was released on Nov. 19.
Southern Oregon was picked second and Providence third in the Cascade Collegiate Conference preseason poll released in mid October. According to news articles on the Southern Oregon and CCC websites, the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships are scheduled for Feb. 28, 2021 in Great Falls.
The NAIA Women's Wrestling National Invitational is scheduled for March 12-13, 2021 in Jamestown, North Dakota.
The NAIA added women's wrestling as an invitational sport for the 2018-19 academic year. With invitational status, the sport is under NAIA purview and a national women's wrestling invitational will be hosted annually. When a sport has 40 teams participating and has completed two years under invitational status, an application can be made asking for the sport to be classified under championship status.
