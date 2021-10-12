CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Cascade Collegiate Conference announced Tuesday that the Providence soccer games this weekend in Oregon against Corban and Bushnell will be canceled and forfeited due to COVID-19.
The Argos were scheduled to play Corban in Salem on Friday and Bushnell in Eugene on Saturday. Both men's and women's soccer games will be canceled; the games will not be rescheduled.
Per CCC guidelines, if a school must stop play because of COVID-19 outbreak or cannot field a full team, then forfeits shall be awarded for any game(s) that a school misses while unable to play.
The announcement comes after the games scheduled for last weekend at home against the College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon were also canceled due to COVID-19.
The next scheduled game will take place at home on Oct. 22 against Multnomah (Ore.) in Great Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.