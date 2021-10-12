CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Cascade Collegiate Conference announced Tuesday that the Providence soccer games this weekend in Oregon against Corban and Bushnell will be canceled and forfeited due to COVID-19.

The Argos were scheduled to play Corban in Salem on Friday and Bushnell in Eugene on Saturday. Both men's and women's soccer games will be canceled; the games will not be rescheduled.

Per CCC guidelines, if a school must stop play because of COVID-19 outbreak or cannot field a full team, then forfeits shall be awarded for any game(s) that a school misses while unable to play.

The announcement comes after the games scheduled for last weekend at home against the College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon were also canceled due to COVID-19.

The next scheduled game will take place at home on Oct. 22 against Multnomah (Ore.) in Great Falls.

