CORVALLIS, Ore. – Montana State-Northern is third and Providence is picked sixth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference preseason coaches' wrestling poll released on Wednesday.
MSU-Northern had 114 points and the Argos finished with 90 points. Menlo College is picked to win the league with a 131 points and Embry-Riddle is second at 120.
Providence is eight points behind Eastern Oregon (98) and 11 behind Vanguard.
"We know we have some work to do," UP coach Steve Komac said. "We know that we're a pretty young team. We lost a few key guys a year ago. That's a conversation that our staff and our kids are having right now. We really like our group of kids."
MSU-Northern's season begins Oct. 21 with the Maroon-Gold intrasquad meet and the regular season gets underway at North Idaho College on Oct. 29.
Providence will kick off the season Nov. 2 with an intra-squad scrimmage in the McLaughlin Center. Their first official dual will be against Northwest College on Nov. 6 in Powell, Wyoming.
Providence and MSU-Northern have a dual scheduled for Nov. 10 in Havre.
