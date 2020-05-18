GREAT FALLS – The Providence men's wrestling program announced the signing of Jesus Gutierrez from Southern California on Monday afternoon.
Gutierrez is a two-time league champion and league MVP from Victor Valley, one of the top programs in the region. He was named one of the top 30 wrestlers in California and one of the top 12 wrestlers in Southern California.
"He has several credible wins in one of the toughest wrestling states in the country," Argos coach Steve Komec said. "Jesus is a consistent member of the Honor Roll and has wrestled for a very strong program where he has received great coaching. Jesus will be a great addition to a talented recruiting class."
Gutierrez also was named to the Honor Roll, Dean's List and the Principle's List three semesters in a row. He plans to study economics.
