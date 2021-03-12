OMAHA, Neb. – The Providence women's basketball team jumped to a large first-quarter lead and defeated Cumberlands (Kentucky) 83-72 in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament on Friday.
The Argos led 20-7 lead and saw the lead was cut to nine at the half.
"They just started trapping everywhere, running around creating chaos," UP coach Bill Himmelberg said. "It was a really good adjustment by their coaching staff. They got a lot of points off of offensive rebounds and turnovers. We just weren't going to meet the ball. They were a high-charging team."
Even though Emilee Maldonado left the game early in the fourth quarter after fouling out, she led all scorers with 22 and contributed five rebounds and four assists. Parker Esary also had a solid outing, scoring 21 points. Reed Hazard also reached double digits, scoring 10 points and dishing out four assists.
"We just gritted it out," Himmelberg said. "I thought Kerstyn and Reed took care of the ball. We broke the press and attacked them. Brooklyn Harn made some big shots. Elly Teske came in and defended and rebounded with Parker and Maddie fouled out. Elly came in and made some big plays. We just played well down the stretch. We were able to hold on."
The Argos will take on Dakota State at 4 p.m. Saturday hoping to advance to the round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa.
