OMAHA, Neb. – The 10th-ranked Providence volleyball team took down MidAmerica Nazarene 25-19, 25-6, 25-16 on Thursday night in the first game of the GoSarpy.com Labor Day Tournament to improve to 5-0.
After the Argos won a back-and-forth first set, the Argos cruised in the second set, winning 25-6. The Pioneers (2-7) fought back in the third set before UP put them away.
"It did take us awhile in that first set to get back in a rhythm," Argos coach Arunas Duda said. "We haven't played in two weeks and it kind of showed a little bit. But once we settled in, I thought the girls did a great job. We blocked better than we have in awhile and it was nice to see everyone step up a little bit."
Jenna Thorne led the attack offensively with 15 kills on a .361 hitting percentage.
Madysen Hoerner recorded 11 kills on a .647 hitting percentage and Sadie Lott added nine kills. Cydney Finberg-Roberts directed the offense, recording 33 assists.
"Fin did a great job running around starting our offense," Duda said. "I thought our pins today played extremely well. Maddie especially as a freshman, I thought she hit almost flawlessly. She was on a roll. She looked really good. She put the ball on the floor quite a bit."
The Argos were also well-rounded defensively. Sacha Legros led the way with 14 digs and Taylor Christensen, Finberg-Roberts and Lott all notched 11. Lott also averaged a team-high five blocks.
The Argos take on McPherson at 2 p.m. MT followed by Doane at 6 p.m. on Friday. The tournament concludes at noon Saturday with a showdown against No. 6 Concordia.
"I think this win sets us up in the right direction," Duda said. "I think our girls were a little lethargic to start, but this sets a tone that we're here to play. The girls are focused, they're ready to go. I'm glad we got one underneath our belt and am looking forward to getting on the court tomorrow."
