OMAHA, Neb. – After suffering their first loss of the season Friday evening, the 10th-ranked Providence volleyball team took down No. 6 Concordia 25-23, 25-17, 25-23. '
It's the third win over a Top 10 team this season for the Argos (7-1). Providence split two matches Friday, downing McPherson 25-23, 25-21, 25-16 and then falling to Doane (Neb.) 25-15, 25-23, 25-18.
"I think we approached today with the correct mindset," Argos coach Arunas Duda said. "I credit the girls a lot for switching gears and being able to bounce back after yesterday. We went point for point with them and I don't think they were ready for that."
The Argos recorded 14 blocks, tying their season-high. Zoe Naugle led the effort, recording sixn. The team also zero ball-handling errors. Sacha Legros led in digs with 10.
"We played defense extremely well," Duda said. "We started blocking the ball and that changed the whole outlook on the game. We pride ourselves on how well we can defend, both at the net and defensively. When our block has the opportunity to set up, even if we're not blocking balls, we're funneling the ball to our defense. Yesterday we didn't have a grasp on either one of those and today we were able to put it together."
Sadie Lott notched 13 kills on a .500 hitting percentage. Naugle recorded eight kills. Cydney Finberg-Roberts recorded a total of 33 assists.
The Argos went 3-1 on the weekend. The team pays next weekend in Arizona at the OUAZ tournament, with another Top 25 showdown against No. 12 Bellevue.
"I think last night's loss was a great learning experience for our girls," Duda said. "They responded today. It just shows that the girls, when they come ready to play, can compete with anybody in the country. We still have a lot to learn and a long way to go but you can't be disappointed with three Top 10 wins in two weekends."
