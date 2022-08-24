GREAT FALLS – Veteran volleyball coach Arunas Duda has experienced both feast and famine in his 19 seasons at the University of Providence, so he’s not going to panic after a disappointing start to the 2022 season.
His Argos lost all four games last weekend at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge in Butte, despite being ranked No. 10 in the country in the NAIA preseason poll.
“Well, we’ve already lost more games this year than all last season,” Duda said after practice Monday. “We knew were going to be a young team that was going to have some growing pains, and that’s what we looked like.”
The Argos went 28-3 in 2021 and made the Elite Eight at the NAIA national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa. It was the best season in UP history, and represented the fifth straight year that Duda’s program won at least 20 games. He has a 336-216 mark in his Great Falls career after inheriting a dormant program.
But most of the star power from that 2021 team is long gone.
“We lost three players who were or had been All-Americans, and we graduated another starter,” Duda said. “You don’t replace that kind of talent overnight.”
The Argos lost five-year starting setter Cynde Finberg-Roberts, a second-team All-American last year. Libero Sasha Legos, a former All-American, also graduated and now is working as an assistant coach.
Another huge hole in the lineup was created when All-American middle hitter Sadie Lott, only a sophomore, left on an LDS mission. She’ll be gone 18 months and might not return to UP.
“That made a big difference because Sadie was a six-rotation player who made a difference all over the court,” Duda said.
The Argos will be rebuilding this season behind returnees such as outside hitter Jenna Thorne – an honorable-mention All-American – and middle blocker Zoe Naugle. Outside hitter Jensyn Turner, who missed last season with an injury, is back playing well.
Duda is trying newcomers Bella Thompson and Taylor DeVries at setter, and he expects improvement at that key position when the Argos return to the court this weekend at their own Electric City Invitational.
“We’re not expecting instant outcomes,” said the coach, entering his 19th season in Great Falls. “We want to be peaking at the end of October. We want to see progress every practice, every game.”
Duda hopes that progress begins Thursday at the Invitational, which is being hosted at McLaughlin Center after an absence of several years. There are seven schools competing in the 13-game event, headed by Jamestown (N.D.), ranked No. 2 in the nation. Montana Tech (3-1), ranked No. 13, is the other Frontier school in the field.
UP opens tourney play Thursday at 3 p.m. against Saint Francis (Ind.), followed by Montana Tech against Jamestown at 5. Providence returns at 7 to face Haskell Indian Nations University of Kansas.
Arizona Christian and The Masters University of California are also competing. Each school will play three or four games.
