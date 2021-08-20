BUTTE – The 14th-ranked Providence women's volleyball team opened its season in dominant fashion Friday, sweeping the first two games at the Big Sky Challenge at Montana Tech.
The Argos (2-0) defeated Dickinson State 25-16, 25-14, 25-12 in their first game, followed by 25-12, 25-21, 25-16 sweep of Northwest later in the afternoon.
"Our ball control was pretty good," Argos head coach Arunas Duda said. "We served really tough. We're really gritty and tough from those positions. We have some things we need to work on in transition, but overall these kids work hard and get after it. I saw a lot of good things."
The Argos' three returning All-Americans looked like they hadn't missed a beat.
Cydney Finberg-Roberts recorded 68 assists. Sacha Legros recorded a total of 34 digs. Sadie Lott led the team in kills, recording 25 between the two matches.
Newcomers Madysen Hoerner, Zoe Naugle and Jenna Thorne all recorded double-digit kills in one of the games.
'We saw a lot of flashy things from our newcomers," Duda said. "We need to make a few adjustments and work on some things, but they have the ability to hit from a high level and score points for us. I'm really impressed with them for their first showing."
