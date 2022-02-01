GLENDIVE — Joe Mpoyo’s 3-pointer at the buzzer narrowly missed and No. 21 North Dakota State College of Science broke Dawson Community College’s 35-game home winning streak against conference opponents, 76-74 in MonDak Conference play on Monday night.
The record dates to Jan. 24, 2019. Dawson dropped to 20-5, with three of those losses to the Wildcats. NDSCS is 24-1.
It’s a little disheartening to lose to them again,” Bucs coach Joe Peterson said. “It was a great game between two good college basketball teams who are very evenly matched. I thought we played well enough to win tonight. We held their top two playmakers to 4-11 shooting and out-rebounded them by 10, but it just wasn’t enough. I have no doubt we can beat them and hopefully we can put ourselves in the right position to get another shot at them in the postseason.”
Dawson was led by DeAngelo Horn’s 18 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Tot added 10 points to go along with eight assists and three steals.
The Bucs are 65-8 overall at home and 40-3 in conference home games in the past five years.
