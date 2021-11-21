KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fifth-ranked Providence will be a top seed in the upcoming NAIA National Volleyball Championships, which begin Tuesday in Sioux City, Iowa.
The NAIA announced pool play assignments and schedule Sunday afternoon.
The Argos (26-2, 10-0) will take on Lindsay Wilson (25-5) at 9:30 a.m. (MT) Tuesday and Life (33-2) of Georgia at noon Wednesday. Montana Tech (22-9, 7-3) is the third seed in its pool and opens at 10:30 a.m. (MT) Tuesday against sixth-ranked Marian, Indiana (31-1) and then plays at 5 p.m. the same day against Midland, Nebraska (17-8).
The winners of the eight pools will advance to a single-elimination tournament, which will begin Dec. 2. All games will be played at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
"It's a pretty good draw," Argos coach Arunas Duda said. "Both teams have had some good wins and some bad losses. At this point everyone we play is capable so we're going to have to be ready to go."
Duda has already begun watching film on the two teams.
"What we have to do first is identify all the pieces of each team," Duda said. "We'll do some research on their stats and then we'll get into their film and pick up tendencies and start to understand them a little bit better. There will be a lot of work on the coaching side but we want to present something that's easy for the girls to digest."
This is the fourth straight season that the Argos have qualified for the national tournament and the first year they've been the top seed in their pool. Duda knows the team has high expectations.
"Just to see your name written there with the final 24 is an honor," Duda said. "We're definitely excited about it. Having the top seed in that pool is amazing. We're so excited. We'll be ready to go."
