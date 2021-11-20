GREAT FALLS – The Providence volleyball team didn’t need much time Saturday to exert its superiority over a Sunshine State opponent that had never visited Montana.
About two minutes into their NAIA playoff game against Florida College, the fifth-ranked Argos were already ahead 5-0 on their way to their easiest romp of the season. For the record, UP whipped FC by scores of 25-10, 25-13 and 25-14 before a crowd of about 500 at McLaughlin Center to advance to the NAIA National Tournament that begins Nov. 30 in Sioux City, Iowa.
“We figured if we just played our game, we would win,” said Argo outside hitter Sadie Lott, a second-year freshman from Idaho Falls, Idaho, who plays much bigger than her slender 5-9 frame.
Lott notched a game-high 11 kills and had only two hitting errors in 22 attacks. Her .409 hitting percentage was one of the best efforts of the season for Lott, a third-team All-American last spring.
Teammate Jenna Thorne, a sophomore from New Zealand, added 10 kills as the front-row standouts benefitted – as usual – from excellent set-ups from All-American setter Cynde Finberg-Roberts, a junior from Columbia Falls.
“Yes, it’s awesome to play with her (Finberg-Roberts),” Lott said. “She makes it easy for us.”
UP coach Arunas Duda said the game plan was to keep the Falcons guessing at the net.
“We just wanted to spread the ball around evenly,” Duda said. “We were confident all our front-row players could put the ball away.”
Finberg-Roberts contributed 22 assists despite sitting out most of the third set after the Argos reeled off the first nine points. She also had four kills in six attempts.
The UP defense was led by Lott, Sacha Legros and Adysen Burns with 10 digs apiece.
Florida College, which has played at the NAIA level four four years after many years competing in a Christian association, was led by Emma Noskey and Krista Trimble with a combined 13 kills. Trimble has accumulated more than 1,000 kills and 1,000 assists in her career for coach Carry Brown, a former Florida College player.
The win gave UP a 26-2 record and extended the team’s winning streak to 19 games. The Argos tied a program record for victories set back in 2015.
Duda said there are plenty of things to work on before the squad, ranked No. 5 in the nation, leaves for the national tournament.
“We’ll get back in the gym next week and work on things like tips and rolls that we can improve on,” said Duda, in his 18th season as UP mentor.
“We’re super excited to get back to (the Tyson Center) and see how we do against some good teams,” said Lott.
The top 24 teams in the nation will be split into eight three-team pods for the national event, which has never been won by a Frontier Conference team. The eight pod survivors will advance to a single-elimination tournament.
