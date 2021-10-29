DILLON – The eighth-ranked Providence volleyball team defeated Montana Western in three sets on Friday, officially clinching outright the Frontier Conference regular-season championship.
"It was a good night again for the girls," Argos coach Arunas Duda said. "They played incredibly well again. I'm not surprised, but they just continue to impress me with how they approach away games and stressful situations."
It is the second straight season, and the second time in program history, that the Argos (21-2, 8-0) have clinched the outright regular-season title. They have been co-champions in three other seasons: 2006, 2009 and 2019.
Jenna Thorne and Sadie Lott led the attack for the Argos, recording 11 and 10 kills. Cydney Finberg-Roberts notched 40 assists. Taylor Christensen led the team with 16 digs, with Sacha Legros right behind her at 15. The Argos also had 12 blocks, with Lott, Mariah Jardine and Zoe Naugle each recording three.
Kaitlyn White recorded eight kills for the Bulldogs (8-11, 1-6) and Morgan Stenger added seven. Abbey Schwager notched 15 assists while Kaylee Kopp led the team with 14 digs.
The Argos have two games remaining before the postseason.
"We're going to continue to do what we've been doing," Duda said. "Even if we have a good performance there's always one or two things that we find that we can improve on and we try to target those in practice. The girls have been really good at responding to that and trying to implement those things in the next match. Certainly that's going to be our goal again this week."
The team will honor the seniors in a presentation before the game against Carroll College next Thursday.
"We're going to have a lot of excitement for our seniors this week," Duda said. "They've had such an incredible run with this program and really brought us to new heights."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.