LEWISTON, Idaho – Despite 36 points, five rebounds and five assists from national player of the week Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, the No. 11 Providence men's basketball team fell to No. 5 Lewis-Clark State 96-87 on Thursday night.

Brandon Cotton and Jaxen Hashley both scored 21 points, and Hashley added 11 rebounds.

"We played extremely well tonight for the most of the game." UP coach Steve Keller said. "We had a hard time guarding them at the end. They're a really good offensive team. But we scored 87 points against a team that usually gives up around 60. We're right there. Three guys scored over 20 points tonight. You can't ask much more of them."

Five Warriors scored in double-figures, led by Josiah Westbrook with 25. Trystan Bradley scored 18 points, and Damek Mitchell recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Argos will travel to Butte on Saturday for a 7:30 game against Montana Tech.

