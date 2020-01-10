LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The 12th-ranked Providence men's wrestling team went 2-1 against three top-15 squads to remain among the top eight teams at the National Duals Tournament on Friday.
The Argos opened with a 28-15 win over No. 10 Southeastern of Lakeland, Florida, avenging a 22-18 loss to the same team in Prescott, Arizona, in December.
"Even though the score was close when we played them in December, they got the better of us then," interim Providence coach Steve Komac said. "The kids really focused on that things that they could control, attitude and effort. That's how you get better at wrestling. They responded well and the kids felt good about that one."
Against Grand View, the defending national champion and No. 1 team for 55 consecutive weeks, Clayton Gilliam (133) and Shonn Roberts (149) won their matches but the Eagles from Des Moines, Iowa, won the rest to win 26-6.
Roberts went 3-0 on the day.
"Our goals were to give our best effort every match," Komac said. "We did that. So then our goal was to win every dual. We tried to win a dual. Regardless of the outcome, we felt like we tried to win a dual. That part felt good."
The Argos then took on No. 13 Indiana Tech with advancing to the final eight or elimination on the line.
Down 17-14 with three matches to go, Hayden Schrull (184), John Hensley (197) and Justin Harbison (285) all won to propel the Argos.
"When you play teams who are next to each other in rankings you can expect a good matchup," Komac said. "They have a very good team. They absolutely have my respect. But we came and competed."
The Argos next hit the mats against No. 7 Lindsay Wilson College of Columbia, Kentucky, at 7 a.m. (MT) Saturday.
