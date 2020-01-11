LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The 12th-ranked Providence men's wrestling team was seventh in the National Duals Tournament on Saturday, finishing 3-2 against top-15 squads in the two-day event.
"To get five matches wrestling like this is outstanding," interim Argos coach Steve Komac said. "To compete at this level that justifies our own talent level. It's been a tremendous weekend."
In the first match Saturday, the Argos fell to No. 7 of Lindsey Wilson of Columbia, Ky., 27-12. In their dual for seventh place, they took a 20-14 decision against No. 10 Southeastern of Lakeland, Florida, defeating the Fire for the second time in three tries this season and second time at the Duals.
"The kids felt it was a rematch of the rematch and definitely the rubber match," Komac said. "You really have to get yourselves up for it. They definitely came out hard."
Heavyweights once again came up clutch for the Argos. Down 14-10 with three matches remaining against Southeastern, Hayden Schrull (184), John Hensley (197) and Justin Harbison (285) all won.
"It was a little bit of scrappy match," Komac said. "It came down right to the end. We had some great matches against these guys. It was a back and forth match that was exciting."
Shonn Roberts, the nation's third-ranked wrestler at 149 pounds, went 5-0 for Providence.
The Argos travel to the Missouri Valley Invitational next weekend.
