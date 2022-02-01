GREAT FALLS — They came to the University of Providence women’s basketball program together, and they’ll leave the Argos together.
And after setting numerous records – almost always together – Parker Esary and Emilee Maldanado likely will some day enter the school’s hall of fame together.
Esary, a 6-foot-1 post player from Kalama, Washington, who has started 137 games in her five-year career at UP, last week became the second Argos player in school history to pass the 2,000-point barrier. She now has 2,006 points heading into home games this week against Rocky Mountain College on Thursday and MSU-Northern on Saturday.
Maldanado is a 5-5 point guard from Sunnyside, Washington, who has started 138 games during the same time frame and needs only 31 points this week to reach 2,000. Both current players trail only Erin Legel on the UP scoring list. Legel, a terrific point guard who graduated in 2016, tallied 2,129 points in 128 official games, and 170 more in eight “exhibition” contests – all against NCAA Division I opponents.
The lofty numbers don’t seem to excite the current Argo stars, who weren’t keenly aware of the milestones.
“I didn’t find out until about 30 points ago,” said Esary, a four-time All-American who also is close to setting a school record for rebounds. She has 1,147 and trails program leader Lindsay Abramson by 58.
She has five more Frontier Conference games remaining this season, as well as possibly two league tournament games. Because the Argos (21-4) are ranked No. 16 nationally, there’s a good chance UP could advance to the national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa, in March.
Maldanado, a pass-first point guard, also was taken by surprise when coach Bill Himmelberg began adding up her career statistics.
“No, I didn’t know about (the numbers) until a week ago,” said Maldanado, also an All-American who ranks second in school history with 634 assists. She needs 32 more assists to pass Legel for the career record.
Even though Esary and Maldanado both played high school basketball in Washington at the same time, their paths never crossed in prep or travel-ball competition. They didn’t even meet until they arrived on campus in the fall of 2017.
Himmelberg, who recruits extensively in Washington, Oregon and Idaho in addition to Montana, said he was lucky to get both Northwest athletes into his NAIA program at Providence.
“I think they are, and were back then, capable of playing (NCAA) Division I basketball,” said Himmelberg, who recently became the winningest coach in school history – men or women. “They signed early with us and they stayed, even though they probably had opportunities to go elsewhere.”
Esary said she never thought about transferring to a bigger program.
“If anybody else wanted me, I didn’t pay any attention,” she said. “This is where I wanted to be.”
Maldanado said she expected to make in impact on the UP program as a freshman, and she obviously has done that.
“This has been a great fit for me,” said the elusive guard. “I just wanted to build each year.”
The Argos have won 90 games over the past five seasons, and Esary and Maldanado have led the way in each victory. Maldanado hasn’t missed a single game, and Esary sat out only one contest, at Montana Tech a few years ago when she had a sore ankle.
Only nine players in Frontier Conference women’s basketball history have reached 2,000 points, and several played for schools – Westminster in Utah and Lewis-Clark State in Idaho – that no longer compete in the Frontier.
Rebeka Steen of Westminster is considered the all-time leader with 2,309 points from 2000-03, followed by Rosie Albert of L-C State with 2,276 in the late 1990s.
If Legel’s points in exhibition games are counted, she would rank second with 2,299. Himmelberg said he would decide later this year whether those eight games will be counted in school records.
When this season is finally in the record books, and the final numbers are tabulated, Maldanado and Esary plan to go their separate ways.
Maldanado, who is in graduate school at UP, hopes to embark upon a four-year medical program at a school of optometry. Esary, who already has one masters degree and is studying for another, has other ideas.
“I’m done with school forever,” she said with a laugh. “I’ll try to explore some basketball opportunities overseas.”
Replacing players like Esary and Maldanado obviously won’t be easy.
“You don’t replace people and players like them,” Himmelberg said. “People like Emilee and Parker and Erin Legel and Lindsay Abramson, along with Stephanie McDonough (former star and current assistant coach) have been foundations of this program,” said the coach, now in his 12th season at UP.
“You just try to recruit the best kids you can and hope they turn out as good as these two,” he added.
