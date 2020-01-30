GREAT FALLS – Dave Gantt, the University of Providence's vice president of athletics, has been chosen vice president of student engagement, interim president Oliver Doyle announced Thursday.
Gantt will move into his new role Feb. 3.The position combines student affairs and athletics to "maximize the continued commitment of UP student-centered outcomes and relations," according to a UP press release.
“We are excited to have the expertise of a proven leader that will help facilitate both the formation and education of our students so that we can better realize our mission,” Doyle said.
Gantt said he welcomes the chance to empower the education and formation of the "whole" student, not just athletics.
“Our institutional mission is paramount, and pulling together the efforts of multiple student-centered departments will facilitate a deeper sense of service and a stronger commitment to UP’s mission," the 1978 College of Great Falls graduate said. "The cumulative effect of specific, very directed support and engagement will yield a more holistic and more deeply engaged experience for all of our students.”
A native of Bakersfield, California, Gantt graduated from UP with a BS in business administration and physical education. He earned a master’s in physical education at Montana State.
He has been vice president of athletics for three years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.