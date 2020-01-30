University of Providence Argos logo

GREAT FALLS – Dave Gantt, the University of Providence's vice president of athletics, has been chosen vice president of student engagement, interim president Oliver Doyle announced Thursday.

Gantt will move into his new role Feb. 3.The position combines student affairs and athletics to "maximize the continued commitment of UP student-centered outcomes and relations," according to a UP press release.

“We are excited to have the expertise of a proven leader that will help facilitate both the formation and education of our students so that we can better realize our mission,” Doyle said.

Gantt said he welcomes the chance to empower the education and formation of the "whole" student, not just athletics.

“Our institutional mission is paramount, and pulling together the efforts of multiple student-centered departments will facilitate a deeper sense of service and a stronger commitment to UP’s mission," the 1978 College of Great Falls graduate said. "The cumulative effect of specific, very directed support and engagement will yield a more holistic and more deeply engaged experience for all of our students.”

A native of Bakersfield, California, Gantt graduated from UP with a BS in business administration and physical education. He earned a master’s in physical education at Montana State.

He has been vice president of athletics for three years.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments