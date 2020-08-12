GREAT FALLS – The University of Providence men's basketball program added Georgia Southern transfer Tyler Thompkins to its roster Wednesday afternoon.

Thompkins will be a redshirt senior for the Argos. He is originally from Richmond Hill High School in Richmond Hill, Georgia.

"Tyler is an experienced true point guard," Argos coach Steve Keller said. "His basketball IQ is very high. We look forward to watch his progress in our league."

Thompkins plans to study psychology at Providence.

