GREAT FALLS - The University of Providence men return to Billings Wednesday night to face MSU-Billings in an exhibition game for the Argos. Providence is looking for a better result than the last time it was in the Magic City, a 90-72 loss Saturday at Rocky Mountain College.

The Argos are 6-4 on the season after splitting the first two Frontier Conference games of the year last weekend and have dropped three of the last four but will look to right the ship when they face the Yellowjackets of the NCAA Division II. The 'Jackets are 6-2 overall and coming off back-to-back wins over GNAC opponent Alaska-Fairbanks.

The game will tip at Alterowitz Gymnasium at 7 PM and can be livestreamed at www.upargos.com.

