GREAT FALLS - The University of Providence men return to Billings Wednesday night to face MSU-Billings in an exhibition game for the Argos. Providence is looking for a better result than the last time it was in the Magic City, a 90-72 loss Saturday at Rocky Mountain College.
The Argos are 6-4 on the season after splitting the first two Frontier Conference games of the year last weekend and have dropped three of the last four but will look to right the ship when they face the Yellowjackets of the NCAA Division II. The 'Jackets are 6-2 overall and coming off back-to-back wins over GNAC opponent Alaska-Fairbanks.
The game will tip at Alterowitz Gymnasium at 7 PM and can be livestreamed at www.upargos.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.