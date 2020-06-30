GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence athletic department announced Tuesday that its women's hockey program will be discontinued effective immediately.
The program began in 2017 but struggled each year to recruit enough athletes, according to a UP press release.
"Currently, it is just not a viable sport for our athletic department," Providence athletic director Doug Hashley said in a statement. "This decision has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, but is a decision based on a lack of enrollment in this program."
Greg Moore, hired in 2019 as head coach, will remain at UP and transition into an assistant coaching role for the men's program.
UP announced that it will honor the financial aid agreements for each women's hockey player as long as they remain full-time students.
