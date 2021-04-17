MANDAN, N.D. – The Providence hockey team ended its season on a high note, defeating Davenport University 6-3 in the final round of pool play at the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II national tournament.
"I thought we played well," Argos coach Jeff Heimel said. "We responded well and competed hard. We wanted to come out and represent our program and our school well with our effort today. I felt like we did that today."
The Argos leave the national tournament with a 1-2 record, losing tight games to North Carolina State and University of Mary. Though the result isn't what the team wanted in its first taste of the postseason in program history, Heimel said it provided the groundwork for future runs.
"It was a great experience," Heimel said. "Obviously you want it to go one way and it didn't. Now we're picking up the pieces and thinking about the next step. Being here, seeing the other teams, getting a sense of the level is very important. The guys that are coming back next year now understand what it's like to compete at this level so when we get an opportunity again, they're taking this experience and helping us take that next step."
The loss wraps up the season for the Argos. The team played only 14 games in before the national tournament due to COVID-19.
"Because it was such a unique season, there was an opportunity to connect with the guys on a different level," Heimel said. "The times we were living in this season, I think we were all experiencing elements of that as a team. It was a unique opportunity to love them, to get to know them better, to connect with them on a different level. Some of those relationships and conversations are sweet and are something I never want to take back."
