BILLINGS - Marcus Stephens and Davien Harris-Williams returned to the Providence men's basketball roster for the first time this season, but the Argos fell late to Dickinson State (N.D.) 94-89 Thursday at the Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic presented by Erck Hotels in Billings.
Harris-Williams poured in 34 points going 11-19 from the field including a 9-14 effort from beyond the arc. Stephens scored 12 in his return to the lineup. Kenny Curtis added 13 with Jake Olsen chipping in with 12 points in the loss, the fifth straight for the Argos.
Harris-Williams scored 23 of his 34 in the first half as Providence built a 48-41 halftime lead and led by as much as 17 in the first 20 minutes. The second half saw the Blue Hawks' Kose Egbule score 15 of his 22 points as DSU came back to get the win. The Argos led by six points with just over nine minutes remaining before fading late.
Providence returns to play Friday in Billings taking on Southern Alberta Institute of Technology of Canada. That game starts at 3:30 PM and can be viewed online at www.upargos.com.
