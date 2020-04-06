GREAT FALLS – The Providence men's basketball program has completed its 2020 recruiting class with the signings of Bigfork's Colt Thorness and Cut Bank's Hayden Harrell, the Argos announced Monday.
Thorness, a 6-foot-7 forward, helped Bigfork to state championships his sophomore and junior seasons. He averaged 13 points, eight rebounds and six blocks a game as a senior and had multiple games of 10 or more blocks.
"Colt has a huge upside," Argos coach Steve Keller said. "He is 6-7, very long, and athletic. He has great hands, runs the floor well and is a shot blocker. He is a two-time state champion and knows how to win. His best basketball is ahead of him and we look forward to helping him reach his potential."
Harrell, a 6-1 guard, was a three-year varsity starter and averaged 15 points a game for Cut Bank. He scored a career-high 37 points in one outing, led his team in assists and was all-conference.
Harrell played AAU ball for Montana Hoops.
"We are excited to add another local recruit to our roster," Keller said. "Last summer his high school team came and played in our summer tournament and we were impressed with his ability to score in a variety of ways. We look forward to having him as an Argo."
