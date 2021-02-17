GREAT FALLS – Five players scored in double-figures as the 10th-ranked Providence men's basketball team defeated Montana Western 81-76 on Wednesday to clinch the regular-season Frontier Conference championship.
"It was awesome," Argos coach Steve Keller said. "They played great the first half. We just found a way. We've been resilient all year long. They're a very, very good basketball team. They're very athletic, bigger, but give our kids credit they found a way to win a game they probably shouldn't have."
The Bulldogs (7-10, 6-10) got off to a quick double-digit lead when both Zaccheus Darko-Kelly and Jaxen Hashley drew two quick fouls. The concern grew when they each picked up a third foul later in the half, but Davien Harris-Williams paced the way with 11 first-half points to cut the deficit to 41-33 at the half.
"What was big is we survived that," Keller said. "We can't have those two both sitting on the bench. We just found a way to win."
The Bulldogs held onto the lead until 7:18 in the 4th quarter, until Harris-Williams shot a layup to give the Argos a 62-60 lead. They never conceded the lead for the rest of the game.
After being held scoreless in the first half, Darko-Kelly ended the game with 14 points, eight assists in five rebounds. Hashley also added 14 points, along with eight rebounds. Marcus Stephens and Harris-Williams both added 13 points, while Cap Uzan added 10. Dawson Fowler was his usual self, recording nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Jalen Hodges led the Bulldogs with 21 points. Max Clark put up a solid performance for the Bulldogs, scoring 16 points, dropping eight assists and grabbing four rebounds. Jamal Stephenson chipped in 13 points.
The win solidifies the Argos (13-2, 13-2) as Frontier champions. The team also earned a No. 1 seed for the Frontier Conference Tournament, which will begin next week, regardless of what happens this week against Rocky Mountain.
"We have been trying to get this program going," Keller said. "We just won a conference championship in a great league. There are five other really good teams in this league that are tough to beat any given night and we found a way to win to win the conference championship. I'm just so proud of our guys. We earned it and they deserve it."
