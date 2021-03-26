GREAT FALLS – The Providence volleyball team downed Montana State-Northern 25-15, 25-18, 25-13 on Friday night for its 13th straight victory.
Sacha Legros led the way for the Argos (15-2) with 32 digs and Sadie Lott recorded 17. Adysen Burns finished with nine kills, Jensyn Turner eight and Ember Schwindt six. Cydney Finberg-Roberts recorded 43 assists, eight digs and four kills.
"I was really pleased with how all our hitters really stepped up and really did a good job of limiting our errors and putting the ball away," Argos coach Arunas Duda said. "It definitely started in the middle. We definitely ran a lot of things in the first set or two up the middle and that opened up the pins."
The Lights (2-15, 2-15) were led by setter Emily Feller with 26 assists. Rylee Burmester recorded nine kills and Elissa Lind had seven. Burmester led the way defensively with 18 kills. Shania Neubauer recorded 14 digs while Feller notched 11.
The two teams meet at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.