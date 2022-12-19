HONOLULU, Hawaii – Maddy Dixon scored 14 points with 14 rebounds, but the University of Providence women fell just short for a second straight game losing to the College of the Ozarks 61-54 Sunday at the Hoops in Hawaii Classic in Honolulu.
The Argos built a 15-5 lead early in the first quarter as Alicia Oatis scored nine points to help Providence to an 18-14 lead after the first 10 minutes. Providence once again led by 10 midways through the second, and the Argos took a 32-25 lead into halftime.
The Lady Cats started their comeback in the third quarter behind six points from Jordan Wersinger and holding the Argos to just eight points cutting the deficit to two. The final period saw Ozarks take the lead with 8:24 remaining with Wersinger adding seven of her game-high 18 points and never would trail again.
Kayley Frank added 17 for College of the Ozarks which shot 37.8% from the field and scored 18 points off 18 Argo turnovers. Frank (9) and Wersinger (7) combined for 16 rebounds.
Kenedy Cartwright had a team high 17 points while Oatis scored 11, all in the first half. Providence shot 20-57 from the field, including a 4 of 18 effort from the three-point line. Providence outscored Ozarks 30-24 in the paint and scored 15 points off turnovers.
"Another tough loss for us," Providence Head Coach Bill Himmelberg said. "I thought Maddy had a great game, Kenedy had another great performance and Alicia was strong.
"Solid performance by them. Delaney (Pink) made some big shots late and we had a chance. We just could not get a stop when we needed it and a couple of crucial turnovers at the wrong time cost us. I thought our girls battled hard, being down a couple of players. We just gotta come back and get better after Christmas. I am proud of how we played."
The Argos played without the services of McKenna Reggear and Reed Hazard who missed the tournament due to minor injuries. Providence returns to the floor with a neutral site game against Lakeland College of Canada Dec. 30 at Havre.
