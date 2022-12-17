CHANDLER, Ariz. - For the third straight game, a 35-point second half doomed the University of Providence men's basketball team as the Argos fell to top-ranked Arizona Christian 86-68 Saturday afternoon at the Cactus Classic held in Chandler, Arizona.
The Argos jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead on the Firestorm and increased the lead to as many as eight points with 4:43 left in the first half. ACU closed the half on a 13-2 run to take a 36-33 lead into halftime. Sam Vining started the game hot scoring 11 points including a 3-5 effort from beyond the arc. Jake Olsen added nine points with five rebounds.
Providence would close to within two at 63-61 with 6:56 remaining but would get no closer as the Firestorm outscored the Argos 50-35 in the final 20 minutes to get the win and improved to 11-2 overall.
Vining led the Argos (6-5, 1-1) with 18 points adding a block and one steal. Kenny Curtis and Eric Milner each scored 15 combining for seven assists, but also committed seven turnovers between them. Olsen finished with 13 points, grabbing nine rebounds. The Argos shot 36.2% (14-36) and went 8 of 29 from the three-point line.
Trent Hudgens scored 18 for the Firestorm, Mikah Blackwell had 15 points along with a game-high 12 rebounds while Bryce Davis (14), KeyVaughn Williams (11) and Paul Hayden (11) also scored in double figures. ACU went 33-64 from the field (51.6%), 7-19 from the three-point line and 13-22 from the free throw line.
Providence next faces Menlo College (Calif.) at the Cactus Classic. That game will start Sunday at 2 PM MST. All games in Chandler can be watched live at University of Providence Argos - YouTube and at www.upargos.com.
