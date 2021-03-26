GREAT FALLS – The Providence softball team dropped two games to Corban (Ore.) University on Friday, 8-5 and 7-2.
The Argos (2-12, 2-9) left 10 batters on base during the second game.
"We had so many runners on base," Argos coach Joey Egan said. "We just didn't produce the runs. It was very encouraging to see the improvement. I felt like we had all the tools put out there and we just didn't finish it by putting runs across the plate."
McKenzie Staats hit a two-run homer for Providence in the sixth inning of the first game. Ashlee Anderson, Jaelena Trujillo and Peyton Elliot all managed multiple hits in the opener, with Anderson going 3-for-4.
Taylor Mathews led the Argos with two hits in three at bats in the second game.
The Argos will get another two chances at the Warriors at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.
