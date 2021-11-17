GREAT FALLS – Certain cities earn certain levels of recognition based on the accomplishments of their sports programs.
That’s why Great Falls was known as a “football town” back in the day when coaches such as Gene Carlson at Great Falls High and Jack Johnson at CMR were producing state Class AA champions like clockwork.
That’s why the Electric City became famous as a “wrestling town” when Bob Zadick started a youth mat program that churned out dozens of high school state champions, and even future Olympians such as his sons, Bill and Mike.
Over the years, basketball, softball, hockey and golf also brought periods of prolonged attention to Great Falls as a center of excellence.
But when it comes to volleyball? Not so much.
Until this season, that is, and more specifically, until last weekend.
Over a three-day period in Bozeman, the CMR Rustlers won four straight games to cap a 31-0 season – only the third state AA title in school history and their first in 21 years.
At the same time in Helena, the University of Providence defeated Carroll College to earn the Frontier Conference championship. It was the fourth straight Frontier tourney title for the Argos, but the first time UP won every league game.
So can Great Falls finally call itself the Volleyball Capital of Montana?
“I would have to say, yes, for sure,” said CMR coach Patrick Hiller, who has guided the Rustlers to top-three finishes in the state each of the past three years.
“We’re proud (at Providence) to help put Great Falls on the map,” said Argos coach Arunas Duda, who has built a solid program from scratch in his 18-year career at the Frontier Conference school.
His current team (25-2), ranked No. 5 in the latest NAIA poll, has the opportunity to extend its 18-game winning streak Saturday when the Argos host Florida College in the first round of the NAIA playoffs. A victory in the 2 p.m. contest at McLaughlin Center would tie the school record for victories (set in 2015) and would send the Argos to the NAIA Tournament in Sioux Falls, Iowa, in about 12 days.
There is a certain symmetry in the way the UP and CMR seasons have gone. Russell placed four players on the AA all-state team: seniors Tennisen Hiller and Lauren Lindseth and juniors Avarey Stuff and Lexi Thornton. Providence also placed four athletes on the All-Frontier squad: Cydney Finberg-Roberts, Jenna Thorne, Sacha Legros and Sadie Lott.
Both programs claimed Player of the Year honors for the leaders, setter Tenni Hiller for CMR and setter Finberg-Roberts for UP.
“The spoils usually go the winners,” said coach Hiller, who expected the all-state recognition for daughter and Lindseth, since both have been four-year standouts.
The connections between UP and CMR go deep.
Finberg-Roberts was a student-teacher at Russell and served as a volunteer coach in the fall of 2020, when UP halted its program because of COVID-19. Legros served the same role at Great Falls High a year ago.
Coach Hiller, who also directs the city’s club volleyball program, Mighty Mo, said he has hired several Argos players to coach at the club level.
“Arunas runs a classy program and his players have been good role models for our kids,” he said.
The instructional role goes both ways. Lauren Lindseth worked out with UP players as far back as eighth grade, and her mother, Kelly, has helped Duda in the past.
“I offered Kelly a volunteer coaching job with us but she went back to coaching high school,” Duda recalled.
When UP takes the court Saturday afternoon, it will be just the fifth home game of the season for the Argos. Duda is hoping for a loud and supportive crowd, and he hopes the fans include lots of aspiring young volleyball players.
“We’ve invited players from both Great Falls High and CMR to be our guests,” he said. “I know they’ve come to some of our other games but this is obviously a big one.”
