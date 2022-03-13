JAMESTOWN, N.D. — For the second consecutive season, the University of Providence's Ivy Navarro was the runner-up at the NAIA Women's Wrestling National Invitational Championship.
No. 1 Nina Pham of Wayland Baptist led by four points after the first period en route to a 12-1 victory over Navarro. Last year, Pham pinned Navarro in the 101-pound national championship bout.
Navarro, a senior, finished the season with a 19-3 record.
Sadie Antoque (155), Ashley Gooman (116), and Paige Respicio (136) all placed fourth for the Argos to earn All-American honors along with Navarro. Ira Navarro was sixth at 101 pounds to also achieve All-American status. Ira, a junior, is Ivy's sister.
Individuals who place first through sixth earn All-American status and those who place seventh and eighth are honorable mention All-American. UP's five All-Americans are the most in program history.
As a team, the Argos finished seventh with 106 points.
The team champion was Campbellsville (Kentucky) with 189 points.
The Argos compete in the Cascade Collegiate Conference and four CCC teams placed in the top 10. Those teams were: Southern Oregon, 2nd, 158.5; Menlo, 3rd, 157; Eastern Oregon, 10th, 75.5, and UP.
