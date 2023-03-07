GREAT FALLS — J.C. Isakson has been hired as men's basketball coach at the University of Providence, succeeding Steve Keller, who recently announced his retirement.
Isakson is no stranger to Montana basketball, having grown up at Augusta before playing for Keller at Montana Western. He coached at Kalispell Glacier, spent the 2014-2016 seasons under Keller at Montana Western, was a graduate assistant at Montana State Billings from 2016-2018, and rejoined Keller at Providence as an assistant from 2018-2020.
The Argos won the Frontier Conference and qualified for the NAIA tournament before COVID-19 shut down the postseason in 2020. Isakson has spent the past three seasons as the lead assistant for the Argo women.
"It is a very difficult task to replace a legendary basketball coach and great person in Steve Keller," UP athletic director Doug Hashley said. "He brought the University of Providence basketball program to new successes. We will always be grateful that he chose us and he will be missed.
Of Isaksonm, Hashley said: "He is very experienced with the Frontier Conference. He has a great reputation as a basketball coach in and around Montana. He will keep building and growing on the successful foundation that has been built."
Isakson said he is looking forward to taking the Argos to the next step.
"This has been a goal of mine since childhood, and I would not be here without those who helped me along the journey," he said. "Coach Mark Harkins, coach Jamie Stevens, coach Steve Keller and coach Bill Himmelberg all took chances on me and gave me opportunities in this profession. They all had a tremendous impact on my development and helped me become the coach I am today."
Isakson also founded and directs Montana Hoops, a grassroots basketball organization that hosts camps, clinics and travel team tournaments for Montana high school basketball athletes.
