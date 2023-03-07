Isakson at MSUB

J.C. Isakson coached at MSU Billings before joining the staff at Providence.

 MSU Billings Athletics

GREAT FALLS — J.C. Isakson has been hired as men's basketball coach at the University of Providence, succeeding Steve Keller, who recently announced his retirement.

Isakson is no stranger to Montana basketball, having grown up at Augusta before playing for Keller at Montana Western. He coached at Kalispell Glacier, spent the 2014-2016 seasons under Keller at Montana Western, was a graduate assistant at Montana State Billings from 2016-2018, and rejoined Keller at Providence as an assistant from 2018-2020.

