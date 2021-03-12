GREAT FALLS – The Providence hockey team has announced that this weekend's scheduled games against Williston State have been rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Argos were scheduled to play the Tetons at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.

Providence (2-5) will next take the ice against Dakota College of Bottineau, North Dakota, at 5:30 p.m. March 17.

Tags

Load comments