MANDAN, N.D. – The Providence hockey team fell 3-1 to top-seeded University of Mary during the second day of pool play the ACHA Division II National Championship on Friday.
The Argos (6-10) managed to survive the offensive onslaught from the Marauders (35-4-6-1) in the first period. Mary outshot the Argos 17-6, but smart defense and good goalkeeping from Tristan Lewis kept the game scoreless.
"We weathered some scoring opportunities early on from them," Argos coach Jeff Heimel said. "I thought our goalie played well and kept us in the game. I thought we did as well as we could have given the situation."
Cody Hendrickson was the first player from either team to find the back of the net, scoring with 10:45 left in the second period off the assist from Tyler McCarry to give the Argos a 1-0 lead.
The Marauders evened the score with under three minutes left in the second period with a goal from Zachary Garrett.
In the third period, the Marauders' Seth Gushing scored with 11:48 left to take a one-goal lead. Jaren Hugelen scored an empty net goal with two seconds remaining to solidify the 3-1 victory for the Marauders.
"I thought we played well," Heimel said. "We took it to them a lot of the game. At the end of the day, I think our guys laid it all out there. We probably played one of our most complete games of the year. We just didn't come out on top. It happens sometimes."
The Argos are 0-2 in pool play. They will play No. 16 Davenport University at noon in the final game of the season.
"Regardless of the outcome today, we have another game tomorrow," Heimel said. "If we're going to be a program that prides itself on competing, winning and being accountable, then we need to show up and play hard tomorrow. That's the message."
